AUD/USD drifted lower for the fifth straight session on Wednesday. Concerns over coronavirus continued to weigh on the China-proxy aussie. The prevalent USD bullish bias further added to the selling …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD off multi-week lows, still in the red below mid-0.6800s - January 22, 2020
- AUD/USD: Strong support aligns at 0.6790 – UOB - January 22, 2020
- AUD/USD bottomed exactly at better support at 6840/30 - January 22, 2020