AUD/USD remains mildly offered after the RBA matched market forecasts. RBA announces a 0.15% rate cut, an A$ 100 billion worth of QE. Recent polls suggest an interesting race between Trump and Biden …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD offers knee jerk reaction to RBA rate cut, QE - November 2, 2020
- AUD/USD looks to close modestly higher, stays below 0.7050 as focus shifts to RBA - November 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis ahead of RBA: 15-min bullish reverse head and shoulders - November 2, 2020