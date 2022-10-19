AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6270, despite the recent bounce off weekly low, as traders await the key Australia employment report during early Thursday. That said, the Aussie pair printed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD: On the back foot below 0.6300 ahead of Australia employment, PBOC - October 19, 2022
- Megan Thee Stallion Taking A Break After ‘SNL’ Appearance, Home Burglary - October 19, 2022
- AUD/USD extends decline from 0.6330 high to 0.6250 area - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post