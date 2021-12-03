AUD/USD on the back foot, but holding above 0.7050 for now as NFP looms

AUD/USD is trading with a downside bias pre-NFP and recently bounced at 0.7050. A strong report would endorse the Fed’s hawkishness and could push AUD/USD lower towards the key 0.7000 level. AUD/USD …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)