Aussie buyers show less attention to the US-China trade tussles ahead of a speech from the RBA’s Lowe. Broad USD weakness continues to play positive for commodity-linked currencies. The US and China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD on the bids around 0.6935, all eyes on RBA’s Lowe
Aussie buyers show less attention to the US-China trade tussles ahead of a speech from the RBA’s Lowe. Broad USD weakness continues to play positive for commodity-linked currencies. The US and China …