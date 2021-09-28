AUD/USD Once Again on the Backfoot, Additional Declines Expected Once Below 0.7210

Australian Retail Sales contracted by less than anticipated in August. US Consumer Confidence fell again in September amid the latest covid wave. AUD/USD once again on the backfoot, additional …
