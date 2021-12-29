As an Elliott Wave analyst and theorist, I usually do not show my wave count however I still strictly stick within the rules and guidelines of the Elliott Wave theory when breaking down my charts. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD – One More Push for the Bears - December 29, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Hang About 50 day EMA - December 29, 2021
- Nirvana File To Dismiss ‘Nevermind’ Cover Art Lawsuit - December 29, 2021