The AUD/USD pair trades sideways in a narrow range below 0.6400 as investors await the United States inflation data for October. The Aussie asset struggles for a direction as the US inflation data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD oscillates below 0.6400 as investors await US Inflation - November 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Drifts Lower On Friday - November 14, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: On The Cusp Of A Bearish Breakout - November 14, 2023