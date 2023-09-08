The AUD/USD pair trades back and forth near the crucial resistance of 0.6400 in the London session. The Aussie asset turns sideways following the footprints of the US Dollar Index (DXY), which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD oscillates close to 0.6400, focus shifts to China’s inflation - September 8, 2023
- Kourtney Kardashian Thanks Travis Barker, Doctors After Undergoing ‘Urgent Fetal Surgery’ - September 8, 2023
- AUD/USD: A breach of 0.6300 seems not favoured – UOB - September 8, 2023