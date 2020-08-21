The 2019 high (0.7295) remains on the radar for AUD/USD as it retrace the decline following the FOMC Minutes, while the crowding behavior in the US Dollar persists.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: 2019 High Remains on Radar After RBA & FOMC Minutes - August 20, 2020
- AUD/USD consolidates recent gains around 0.7200 amid mixed sentiment - August 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Needs A Little Push To Reach Fresh Early Highs - August 20, 2020