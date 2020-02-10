AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie bears are pausing as China is back to business after holiday and on upbeat Chinese CPI data

The Australian dollar rose in early Monday after hitting new multi-month low at 0.6662 last Friday. China is back to business after extended Lunar New Year holidays and slight optimism about …
