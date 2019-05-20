EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, the lowest in over two weeks. Markets are worried about US-Sino trade tensions as US companies stop working with China’s Huawei. European elections are warming up. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD outlook: Aussie bounces on election surprise but expectations of rate cut weigh
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, the lowest in over two weeks. Markets are worried about US-Sino trade tensions as US companies stop working with China’s Huawei. European elections are warming up. …