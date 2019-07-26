EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie breaks below thick daily cloud on increased pressure after solid US data - July 26, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: Tests bottom border of channel pattern - July 26, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears remain in control, challenge 61.8% Fibo. support ahead of US GDP - July 26, 2019