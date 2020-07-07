The Australian dollar edged lower after facing headwinds at psychological 0.70 barrier, with RBA’s decision to keep rates unchanged, contributing to fresh weakening. Fundamentals remain mixed as hopes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD outlook: Aussie edges lower after RBA as bulls lost traction at psychological 0.70 barrier - July 7, 2020
- Market mood AUD/USD – The AUD should remain under pressure after the Melbourne lockdown [Video] - July 7, 2020
- AUD/USD: RBA cautious tone to cap aussie around 0.70 – Westpac - July 7, 2020