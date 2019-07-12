AUD/USD Outlook: Aussie extends recovery but key barriers are still intact

The Australian dollar holds in green for the third straight day and extends recovery from 0.6910 low through 10DMA (0.6980) and Fibo 61.8% of 0.7047/0.6910 (0.6995) on Friday. Weaker US dollar (after …
