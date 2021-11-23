The Australian dollar fell further and hit new seven-week low in early Tuesday, after short-lived Monday’s recovery attempts. Fresh strength of the US dollar after Jerome Powell got the second term as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD outlook: Aussie extends south after recovery stalled - November 23, 2021
- AUDUSD bears reinforce downward trajectory - November 23, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD poised for further downside, dovish RBA expectations and USD strength weigh - November 23, 2021