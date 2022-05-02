AUD/USD outlook: Aussie remains in red after April’s 5.6% fall, Tuesday’s RBA meeting in focus

The AUDUSD started trading in May in negative mode and extended to new lowest since Jan 2020 in early Monday, despite holiday-thinned Asian markets. Nears remain fully in play after 5.6% drop in April …
