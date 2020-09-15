AUD/USD outlook: Aussie rises after RBA, strong Chinese data

Upbeat Chinese figures and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine are supporting markets. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 77.4 points in August. USD/JPY extends the bearish …
