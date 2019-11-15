AUD/USD Outlook: Bears are pausing above key Fibo support but negative bias remains intact

Bears are taking a breather after Thursday’s 0.8% fall which marked the fifth consecutive day in red and was contained by key Fibo support at 0.6769 (61.8% of 0.6670/0.6929). Optimistic comments from …
