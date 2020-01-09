AUD/USD Outlook: bears attack again key support after pausing on Wednesday

The Australian dollar maintains negative bias in early Thursday’s trading despite Wednesday’s Doji and pressures again cracked pivotal support at 0.6860 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.6754/0.7032 /55DMA) after …
