AUD/USD witnessed a turnaround from monthly tops amid resurgent USD demand on Thursday. Disappointing aussie retail sales, US-China tensions, softer risk tone further weighed on the pair. Retreating …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Outlook: Bears await a sustained break below 0.7700 mark
AUD/USD witnessed a turnaround from monthly tops amid resurgent USD demand on Thursday. Disappointing aussie retail sales, US-China tensions, softer risk tone further weighed on the pair. Retreating …