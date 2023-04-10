AUD/USD languishes near a two-week low and is pressured by a combination of factors. Reviving bets for additional rate hikes by the Fed underpin the USD and act as a headwind. Geopolitical tensions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Bears have the upper hand near two-week low amid post-NFP USD strength - April 10, 2023
- AUD/USD clings to mild losses below 0.6700 as China-inflicted risk aversion fades amid illiquid markets - April 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement below 0.6700 - April 9, 2023