AUD/USD oscillates in a range just above mid-0.6300s, or its lowest level since November 2022. Expectations that the RBA is done hiking rates and China’s economic woes undermine the Aussie. Bets for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Bears turn cautious near mid-0.6300s; not out of the woods yet - September 7, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable to refresh 2023 low, eyes on 0.6330 - September 7, 2023
- AUD/USD manages to hold above mid-0.6300s, seems vulnerable near YTD trough - September 7, 2023