AUD/USD trades back above the 200-Day SMA (0.6743) as it registers a fresh weekly high (0.6770), but failure to test the monthly high (0.6806) may undermine the recent advance in the exchange rate as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie hits resistance at 0.6770 and loses momentum - April 20, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook clouded by ‘Death Cross’ formation - April 20, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continues To Hang About The Middle Of The - April 20, 2023