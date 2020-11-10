AUD/USD outlook: Narrow consolidation above daily cloud top to precede fresh push higher

The Australian dollar holds in sideways mode for the third day, consolidating 3.3% rally from 0.6991 (2 Nov low). Underlying bulls remain in play, boosted by bullish engulfing on weekly chart, close …
