AUD/USD Outlook Negative; NZD/USD: Break Higher Is A Strong Buy Signal

AUD/USD outlook negative and holding below 7825 as expected targets first support at 7790/80 (for some profit taking perhaps but do not try longs). Next target 7760/55 and support at 7735/30 for profit taking on shorts. Key 200 week MA resistance at 7850 …
