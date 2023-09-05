While most dollar pairs are significantly lower on Tuesday, the –1.6% drop in AUDUSD catches the eye. The pair has fallen to a new 2023 low at 0.636 and is closing in on the October 2022 low of 0.617.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Plunges To New 2023 Lows As RBA Makes Dovish Hold - September 5, 2023
- Travis Scott Add News Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour Dates - September 5, 2023
- AUD/USD reports fresh 10-month low as investors see RBA done with hiking rates - September 5, 2023