AUDUSD extends strong bounce from new 2023 low (0.6331) into second straight day, driven by profit-taking at the end of the month/quarter.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD outlook: Recovery accelerates on month/quarter end profit taking - September 29, 2023
- AUD/USD consolidates above 0.6420 ahead of the Australian Private Sector Credit, US PCE - September 28, 2023
- Upside Risks for AUD/USD Appear Predominant, Commerzbank Says - September 28, 2023