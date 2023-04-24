In the opinion of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, AUD/USD should maintain the side-lined trading unchanged for the time being. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Outlook remains mixed in the near term – UOB - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD weakens further below 0.6700, over one-week low amid modest USD uptick - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD looks vulnerable below 0.6700 as Fed prepares for more rate hikes - April 23, 2023