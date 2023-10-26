AUD/USD hits a fresh YTD low on Thursday and is pressured by sustained USD buying. Hawkish Fed expectations and the risk-off mood continue to benefit the safe-haven buck. Investors now look forward to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Outlook: Seems vulnerable near YTD trough/lower end of monthly range ahead of US GDP - October 26, 2023
- Australia Export Prices QoQ - October 25, 2023
- AUD/USD drops below 0.6300 following RBA’s Bullock speech - October 25, 2023