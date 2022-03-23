AUD/USD Outlook: Strong move up stalls ahead of 0.7500 mark, bullish potential intact

A combination of factors lifted AUD/USD to a fresh YTD peak during the Asian session on Wednesday. Surging commodity prices turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the resources-linked aussie.
