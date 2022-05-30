AUD/USD Outperforms With A +5% Rally From May Low

AUDUSD is up again on Monday, with a +0.35% gain taking the rally off the May low to +5%. China is starting to ease restrictions and should bounce back quickly as the government stimulates the economy …
