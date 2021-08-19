AUD/USD: Oversold conditions warrant caution amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD looks to recapture 0.7150, as bears remain relentless. Risk-off mood picks up pace, adds to the US dollar’s strength. Oversold conditions point to a rebound in the offing. AUD/USD is …
