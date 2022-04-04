AUD/USD oversteps 0.7500 on positive market sentiment, RBA’s monetary policy eyed

AUD/USD has surpassed 0.7500 as investors are bullish over a truce between Moscow and Kyiv. Risk-on impulse has trimmed the appeal of safe-haven assets. RBA’s monetary policy decision and FOMC minutes …
