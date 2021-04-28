The AUD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 0.7725. With the greenback struggling to find demand ahead of the FOMC’s policy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD pares early losses, steadies around 0.7770 ahead of FOMC
The AUD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and dropped to a daily low of 0.7725. With the greenback struggling to find demand ahead of the FOMC’s policy …