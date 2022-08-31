AUD/USD is paring back gains towards 0.6850, turning south following a rejection above the 0.6900 round figure. Bears are fighting back control amid strengthening risk-off flows in the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pares gains below 0.6900 as risk-aversion gathers steam - August 31, 2022
- AUD/USD: Extra losses likely below 0.6815 – UOB - August 31, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 61.8% golden ratio towards 0.6900 - August 31, 2022