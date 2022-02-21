AUD/USD regained positive traction on Monday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. Modest USD weakness was seen as a key factor that contributed to the intraday move up. Russia-Ukraine tensions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pares intraday gains amid risk-off impulse, still well bid around 0.7200 - February 21, 2022
- AUD/USD Bulls Are Pressuring the Price - February 21, 2022
- AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7200 mark amid weaker USD/upbeat market mood - February 21, 2022