The Australian dollar is showing some movement right off the bat on Monday. AUD/USD fell as much as 70 pips in the Asian session but has recovered most of those losses. In the European session, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pares losses ahead of RBA rate decision - July 3, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forex Signal: Stuck In Neutral Ahead Of The Rba Deci - July 3, 2023
- AUD/USD flat-lines above mid-0.6600s, awaits US ISM PMI ahead of RBA on Tuesday - July 3, 2023