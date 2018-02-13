AUD/USD pauses 3-day rebound near 0.7875 as risk-on cools-off

Underpinned by Aus NAB, weaker DXY. Sell the rallies to 0.7900? Risk trends to dominate ahead. The AUD/USD pair stalled its three-day recovery mode from six-week lows and entered a phase of upside consolidation heading into Europe, as the bulls face …
