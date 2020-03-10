AUD/USD pays a little heed to downbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on China CPI

AUD/USD remains mildly positive despite weaker than expected Aussie NAB Business Confidence/Conditions. Trade sentiment recently recovered on expectations of the US economic package. China’s inflation …
