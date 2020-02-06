AUD/USD fails to register large moves, stay on the back foot. Coronavirus fears remain on the cards, traders on a “wait and watch” mode ahead of the key data/events. RBA monetary policy statement, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pays a little heed to RBA’s Lowe’s speech - February 6, 2020
- When is the RBA’s Lowe’s speech, monetary policy statement and how could they affect AUD/USD? - February 6, 2020
- AUD/USD: Under pressure ahead of RBA’s Lowe’s speech, monetary policy statement - February 6, 2020