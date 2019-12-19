AUD/USD picks up a bid on better-than-expected Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD jumped more than 20 pips on better-than-expected Aussie jobs data. The economy added 39.9K jobs in November. The jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 5.2%. The bid tone around the Australian …
