AUD/USD extends the biggest daily rise in 16 months after Australia jobs report. Australia Employment Change, Unemployment Rate both flashed welcome numbers for February. Risk appetite remains mostly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pierces 0.7300 on upbeat Australia Employment, Ukraine-led risk-on mood - March 16, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls on standby for Aussie Employment data - March 16, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Confidence boosted the aussie - March 16, 2022