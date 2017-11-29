• Surging US bond yields prompt fresh selling. • Upbeat US GDP lifts USD and added to the bearish pressure. • Weaker commodities fail to support commodity-linked Aussie. The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early NA session and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD plummets to mid-0.7500s, inching back closer to multi-month lows - November 29, 2017
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Yellen Testimony Could Set the Tone Today - November 29, 2017
- Technical Outlook: AUDUSD – Rising Downside Risk As 10SMA Support Gives Way, Falling Trendline Continues To Cap - November 29, 2017