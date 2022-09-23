AUD/USD plunges as Fed promises to maintain aggressive path of rate hikes

The AUD plunged through key supports in the wake of the FED and FOMC policy update Thursday morning, giving up $US0.6680 to mark fresh intraday and 24-month lows at $US0.6570. As expected, …
