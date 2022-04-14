AUD/USD has attracted significant offers as the Australian jobless rate has landed at 4%. This has underpinned a neutral stance by the RBA in May’s monetary policy. The risk-on impulse has pushed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD plunges from 0.7470 on higher than expected Unemployment Rate at 4% - April 13, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: More to come from the bears? - April 13, 2022
- National Recording Registry Adds Music From Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, Journey & More - April 13, 2022