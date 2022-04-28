AUD/USD plunges to near 0.7080, safe-haven appeal improves

AUD/USD has tumbled to near 0.7081 on a souring market mood. Above-expectation Australian inflation has failed to support aussie. The DXY is soaring sharply amid uncertainty ahead of the Fed meeting.
