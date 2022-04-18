AUD/USD has slipped sharply below 0.7400 on poor Retail Sales data from China. The 10-year US Treasury yields have registered a fresh three-year high of 2.88%. RBA’s minutes and speech from the Fed’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD plunges to near 0.7350 on a slump in China’s Retail Sales - April 18, 2022
- AUD/USD pressing the 0.7380s after China data dump - April 17, 2022
- Members Of Nirvana, Soundgarden & More Form New Supergroup 3rd Secret - April 17, 2022