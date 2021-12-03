AUD/USD plunges to new YTD lows around 0.7005, bears target 0.7000

The AUD/USD declines sharply amid a not-so-bad US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Downbear market sentiment hurts the prospect of risk-sensitive currencies in the FX market, the AUD weakens. In the weekly …
