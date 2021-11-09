In November, the AUD/USD pair is expected to target 0.76, in the view of economists at Mizuho Bank. Regarding the AUD/JPY, this pair could hit its 2021 high of 86.225. “The charts show the pair being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD poised to challenge the 0.76 level – Mizuho - November 9, 2021
- AUD/USD should grind lower towards the 0.7350/00 zone – Westpac - November 9, 2021
- AUD/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around 0.7420 region - November 9, 2021